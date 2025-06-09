Drua survives Western Force scare in Lautoka

[Photo: FILE]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua pulled off an impressive victory in their Shop N Save Super Rugby clash against the Western Force after beating them 24-22 at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The Drua had a shaky start after flanker Etonia Waqa was sent to the sin bin early, just metres from their own try line.

The visitors capitalised immediately, scoring from a rolling maul off a lineout, with prop Misinale Epenisa crossing over to give them a 7–0 lead.

The Drua gradually worked their way into the Force’s half and, following a series of pick-and-drive phases, prop Haeriti Hetet powered over to level the scores at 7–7.

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After a strong defensive spell over the next 20 minutes, the Drua struck again.

A well-executed set piece saw fly-half Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula dive over, handing the hosts a 14–7 advantage.

Quick hands and slick passing then led to another try, with fullback Isikeli Rabitu finishing off a flowing move to extend the lead to 19–7.

The Force responded strongly after the break, scoring in the right corner from a scrum set piece to narrow the margin to 19–12.

They continued to apply pressure and crossed again in the 58th minute, cutting the deficit to just two points at 19–17.

Momentum briefly swung back to the Drua when debutant winger Isikeli Basiyalo intercepted a pass in the 60th minute and raced away to score, extending the lead to 24–17.

However, the Drua were soon reduced to 14 men after winger Ilaisa Droasese was shown a yellow card.

The visitors took advantage, scoring from another driving maul off a lineout close to the line to bring the score to 24–22.

The Force had a late chance to snatch the lead with a long-range penalty attempt from beyond the 50-metre mark, but the kick sailed wide.

The Drua held firm in the closing moments, defending resolutely until the final hooter to secure the hard-fought victory.