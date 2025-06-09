Acquittal stands in Ravu case

[Photo: FILE]

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has decided not to appeal the matter in relation to the acquittal of former Fisheries Minister Kalaveti Ravu and Regional Fisheries Manager Tekata Toaisi.

The decision was taken after reviewing the facts and the acquittal decision of the Suva Magistrates’ Court.

Former Fisheries Minister Kalaveti Ravu was charged with interfering in the lawful process of a ministerial investigation into the suspected trade of banned beche-de-mer between July and August 2023.

Toaisi was charged with aiding and abetting the former minister.

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Both of them were found not guilty and were acquitted accordingly by the Suva Magistrates’ Court in January this year.