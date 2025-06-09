US negotiators leaving without a peace deal with Iran

[Photo: REUTERS]

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday that his negotiating team was leaving Pakistan after not reaching a deal with Iran after 21 hours of negotiations.

Vance cited shortcomings in the talks and said Iran ‌had chosen not to accept American terms, including not to build nuclear weapons.

“The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement, and I think that’s bad news for Iran much more than it’s bad news for the United States of America.”

He says they will go back to the United States, having not come to an agreement, and they have made very clear what their red lines are.

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Vance says he talked with U.S. President Donald Trump half a dozen times during the talks.

The talks in Islamabad were the first direct U.S.-Iranian meeting in more than a decade and the highest-level discussions since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The outcome could determine the fate of the fragile two-week ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for about 20% of global energy supplies that Iran has blocked since the war began.

The conflict has sent global oil prices soaring and killed thousands of people.