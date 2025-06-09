Government tightens vehicle use restrictions

[File Photo]

The use of government vehicles has been restricted under the finance circular that was issued on April 2nd.

The ministries are required to carpool, and walking to nearby meeting venues is encouraged.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says all authorized government vehicles operating after hours must carry official passes.

This, he says, will be monitored very closely by the police and the Land Transport Authority.

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Rabuka stresses that idle parking is strictly prohibited and vehicles must be switched off when not in use.

“All travel must be planned for better coordination. Government meetings and trainings are to be conducted virtually where possible. Use of government vehicles after hours requires approval from permanent secretaries or heads of departments.”

Rabuka adds that private use of government vehicles or deviations during official hours are strictly prohibited.

The Prime Minister adds that transporting civil servants to and from home during official hours is prohibited unless overtime is in place.

He further states that garaging of government vehicles at home is prohibited unless approved by the permanent secretary.