Krishna guiding Bula’s young rise

[Source: Bula FC/ Facebook]

Extra Bula FC captain Roy Krishna believes the club’s rapid development is being driven by a young squad eager to learn and improve as they head into a crucial stage of the OFC Pro League.

With one of the youngest teams in the competition, Krishna says senior players have taken on the responsibility of guiding the group, both on and off the field.

“Look, they’re pretty young… I try my best to give as much knowledge as I can. The good thing is they’re learning, and they’re learning very fast.”

He adds that while the squad may lack experience on paper, their mentality shifts once they step onto the pitch.

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“Maybe we are the youngest team, but when you enter the field, we are a different bunch of boys.”

Krishna says the progress shown so far is not only positive for the club but also for the wider development of football in Fiji.

“I think the growth is there. It’s good for us and good for the development of Fiji soccer, and hopefully more talents can come up.”

As Bula FC prepares for the final round before the competition splits for the finals, Krishna acknowledges both the opportunity and pressure of playing at home.

“I think it’s both, but we’re just going to play our normal football.”

He insists the team remains focused on the immediate task ahead.

“Our full focus is on PNG right now. We’ll take each game as it comes and try to come out on the good side.”

Bula FC will take on Hekari United at 7pm tonight in Ba, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.