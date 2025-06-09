Registration opens for local polls

[Photo: FIJIAN ELECTIONS OFFICE/ FACEBOOK]

Voter registration for the 2026 Local Government Elections has officially begun, marking a key step in strengthening participation at the municipal level.

The Fijian Elections Office confirmed that registration started yesterday, with the first voter being Justice Usaia Ratuvili, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.

Registration took place at the Voter Services Centre at the Suva Civic Centre, where Justice Ratuvili encouraged eligible Fijians living in towns and cities to come forward and register.

He says Local Government Elections have not been held for some time, and voter participation is important to ensure communities have a voice in local development and governance.

Article continues after advertisement

To register, individuals must already be on the National Register of Voters and must have lived in a ward for at least three months.

The FEO says voter registration services are currently available in Suva, Nasinu, Lautoka, Nadi and Labasa, with more centres to open in other municipalities by next week.

Members of the public are reminded to bring their voter card or a valid identification when registering.