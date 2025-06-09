Sports

Drua will be different on Saturday: Harris

Akuila Cama Deputy News Manager [email protected]

April 9, 2026 5:26 pm

Former Swire Shipping Fijian Drua assistant coach who is now part of the Western Force coaching staff, Brad Harris, says the Drua may be hurting from two losses on the road but they’ll surely turn up a different side on Saturday in Lautoka.

Harris who is the Force defense coach, was also an assistant to Simon Raiwalui for the Flying Fijians at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

He says the two recent successive losses for the Drua were against two tough teams.
‘They played two top teams away on the road and a lot of teams have tough results when they play in Auckland and Christchurch so we under no illusion mate when the Drua play at home in Lautoka, Churchill Park, it is going to be a challenge’.

Captain Jeremy Williams will return to the Western Force starting side along with Sef Fa’agase and Hamish Stewart while former All Black George Bridge shuffles to the wing.

Fa’agase starts on the front row alongside Wallaby Brandon Paenga-Amosa.

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Scrum-half Henry Robertson and fly-half Ben Donaldson will team up again, Dylan Pietsch and Bridge on the wings.

Former Wallabies fullback Kurtley Beale is on the bench and if he plays then he’ll notch up his 181th Super Rugby game, equaling Sam Whitelock in joint fifth in competition history.

The match kicks off at 4:35pm on Satuirday and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

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