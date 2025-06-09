South Melbourne ready for Ba test

[Source: South Melbourne United/ Facebook]

South Melbourne United head coach Sinisha Cohadzic is relishing the challenge of facing Extra Bula FC on their home turf this Wednesday in Ba as the battle for top four spots intensifies.

With South Melbourne sitting second and Bula FC close behind in third, the clash shapes as one of the most crucial fixtures of the round.

The visiting side is expecting a high-energy contest in front of a passionate Fijian crowd.

“We’re playing against the home team… it will be a great night. These are the nights that the boys are looking forward to playing.”

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Cohadzic acknowledged the importance of the match in the context of the standings, with valuable points on the line.

“We probably need a point or three points to make ourselves safe to get in the top four.”

He added that his side will be fully prepared to meet the challenge as they look to maintain their position near the top of the table.

“We will definitely be ready to play our best in that game in three days.”

South Melbourne United will take on Bula FC on Wednesday at 3pm in Ba.

The match will be LIVE on FBC 2.