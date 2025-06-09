RBF tightens rules on complaint handling

[Photo: FILE]

The Reserve Bank of Fiji has approved a new policy to tighten the way payment service providers handle customer complaints.

The Payment Service Providers Supervision Policy Statement No. 3 was endorsed by the RBF Board in March 2026 following consultations with key stakeholders.

The policy requires all licensed payment service providers to establish a formal complaints management system, with clear processes, proper oversight, and set timelines for responding to and resolving customer concerns.

It also outlines expected standards of conduct when dealing with complainants to ensure fair and transparent treatment.

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The new guideline brings payment service providers in line with other regulated entities such as banks, insurance companies and credit institutions.

It will come into effect on 1st June 2026, with providers given six months to fully comply.

The policy will apply to both existing operators and new entrants into the sector.

RBF says the move is part of its broader effort to strengthen consumer protection and ensure a sound and stable financial system.

The central bank is calling on all payment service providers to fully comply with the new requirements to improve accountability and customer confidence across the industry.