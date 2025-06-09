Diyalowai backs young Kulas to bounce back

[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

Fiji Kulas captain Sofi Diyalowai remains confident in her side’s future despite their semifinal loss to New Zealand in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Oceania Qualifiers semifinal on Saturday night.

Facing a strong opponent, the Kulas showed glimpses of promise but were ultimately undone by key areas in their attack.

With a blend of youth and experience in the squad, the focus now shifts to growth and improvement.

“I know we’ll go back home and work on our attacking… some of the weaknesses we made.”

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Diyalowai acknowledged the inexperience within the squad but believes it will only benefit the team moving forward.

“There are a lot of young players, very talented young players.”

She added that the team is determined to learn from the setback and return stronger in future competitions.

“We’ll go back home, work on some of our weaknesses with the young ones and come back harder in the next tournament.”

The Kulas will now regroup as they continue to build towards future international assignments, with an emphasis on developing their emerging talent.