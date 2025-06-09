Blue Pacific sets sights on strong push at COP31

Pacific Political Climate Champions met in Nadi to map out regional priorities for a key year in global climate talks.

The hybrid meeting brought together leaders from across the region to align strategies and strengthen Pacific influence.

They reviewed outcomes from COP30, pointing to ongoing challenges such as climate finance gaps and rising emissions, while also identifying ways to boost Pacific leadership.

Plans for 2026 include pre-COP31 engagements in Fiji and Tuvalu to build momentum ahead of the summit.

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Discussions focused on unity, amplifying Pacific voices, and ensuring the Blue Pacific remains central in global climate decisions.