Jackson proud of Drua’s response

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson has praised his side’s character and resilience following a challenging lead-up to their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash in Lautoka.

The Drua faced a disrupted week in terms of preparation, limiting their time on the training field, but still managed to stay composed and deliver under pressure.

Jackson says the ability to push through those challenges showed the growth within the group.

“I thought the boys hung in there really well in terms of what’s gone through this week. It’s been an interesting week around our training and our ability to get on the field.”

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He also highlighted the leadership of captain Isoa Nasilasila, who played a key role in guiding the team through tough periods.

“I thought Ice led really well… not only his leadership but his performance was top draw.”

Jackson added that the performance reflected the commitment of the players, who continue to give everything for the jersey.

“These men give it everything, so it’s nice to see them enjoy a victory.”

The Drua take on the Brumbies next weekend in Canberra, with the match LIVE on FBC Sports via the Walesi set-top box.