Rabuka calls for youth programme revival

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is calling for the revival of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award in all schools, stating it is time for Fiji to modernize how it recognizes youth achievement and leadership.

The call comes as 130 students received silver and bronze awards during a ceremony today.

Rabuka urged education authorities to reinstate the program, noting it was once a vital leadership pathway, particularly for schools without cadet training.

The Prime Minister says a formalized recognition system will help employers and institutions identify well-rounded candidates, especially as Fiji grapples with an 18 percent youth unemployment rate.

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“These figures reinforce the need and urgency to bridge the gap between education and meaningful participation in the workforce.”

He also proposed a national digital database to record student achievements across the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, sports, public speaking, and scouting.

A recipient from Beqa described the program as a lifelong asset for students.

A total of 28 students received silver medals, while 102 were awarded in the bronze category.