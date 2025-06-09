Soqeta named in France Six Nations squad

Malolo Island has made its mark on the international stage, with Siobhan Soqeta named in France’s squad for the upcoming Women’s Six Nations.

Soqeta becomes just the second Fijian woman to be selected for the French national team, following in the footsteps of Tita Baleinadogo, marking another proud milestone for Fiji rugby.

The talented player boasts a rich multicultural background – born in New Zealand, with Cook Islands and Irish heritage through her mother Natalie and strong Fijian roots from her father, Noa Soqeta.

Noa previously represented North Otago and Southland in New Zealand’s NPC/ITM Cup before relocating to France.

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Soqeta’s selection highlights her steady rise in the European rugby scene and reflects the growing influence of Fijian players in the women’s game globally.

She is expected to feature when France takes on Italy in their opening match of the Women’s Six Nations at Stade des Alpes in Grenoble on Saturday.