Fiji lacks trained paramedics

Dr Atonio Lalabalavu. [Photo: FILE]

Fiji currently does not have trained paramedics responding to emergencies.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Atonio Lalabalavu confirmed that such services have not been part of the country’s healthcare system.

“For us here in Fiji, I think that’s something we need to share with the general public, that people think when there is an emergency, we come over with an ambulance similar to what’s done overseas. That’s not the case here in Fiji, because we don’t have any specialized paramedics who come as first responders. So as a health management team, just like fellow peers, in emergencies.”

Dr Lalabalavu say, in some cases, Accident and Emergency teams may attend, but only when they are available, as they are often occupied with patients at health facilities.

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This means Fiji does not operate like many overseas systems, where specialised paramedics act as first responders at emergency scenes.

He is urging the public to seek help quickly and carry out basic first aid, such as CPR, where possible, while waiting for assistance.

Dr Lalabalavu add that improving public awareness of how emergency services operate is critical as demand continues to grow nationwide.