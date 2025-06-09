Maukakala targets strong showing at Pacific meet

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji amateur boxer Ben Maukakala is setting his sights on delivering a strong performance at the upcoming Pacific Nations boxing competition, which will be held in Fiji next week.

The young boxer has steadily built his experience in the sport, now entering his seventh year since first taking up boxing at the age of 14.

Maukakala says his journey so far has helped shape him into a more confident fighter.

“I started boxing at the age of 14, this is my seventh year as a boxer and I’ve had 31 fights already.”

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He has also gained valuable international exposure, representing Fiji on two occasions overseas.

“I’ve represented Fiji twice abroad, once in America and once in New Zealand.”

As he prepares for the regional competition, Maukakala is focused on both performance and growth.

“I’m preparing well for the Pacific Nations here in Fiji next week and looking forward to meeting boxers from other Pacific islands.”

While aiming for victory, he remains grounded in his approach.

“My target is to win, but even if I don’t, I just want to show what I have and improve from my last fights.”

The tournament will be held next Friday and Saturday and will be broadcast Live on Viti+.