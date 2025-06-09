FJ914 passengers recall terrifying struggle amid adverse weather

[File Photo]

Passengers on board flight FJ914 from Sydney bound for Nadi recounted a terrifying experience as they arrived back in Fiji today.

The Boeing 737 Max 8 was diverted to Tonga yesterday after three failed attempts to land at Nadi International Airport due to adverse weather conditions.

Several passengers described the flight as extremely distressing, and an experience they would not want to go through again.

Opal Chandler, a Australia resident aboard the flight, recalled the ordeal as “disgusting,” saying many passengers were “retching and gagging”.

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Another passenger, Aggie Naivalurua said the scariest part was the uncertainty of trying to land and then taking off again, adding that the decision to divert to Tonga was the right one.

Dominic McGeekie, an academic who came from Australia with his students for sporting activities, said many of the young boys were travelling for the first time and had to go through such an experience.

Some passengers also expressed disappointment over the accommodation facilities in Tonga and poor service from Fiji Airways crew.

Frida Morrison claimed the hotel rooms had broken windows, dirty beds, and long waits for food.

Meanwhile, Opal Chandler said they had no idea what was happening upon landing, being lined up for hours and then taken to the hotel in Tonga by bus.

Despite the challenges, other passengers highlighted the professionalism of the Fiji Airways crew, saying they remained calm and kind, doing their best to manage the situation, even though the decision to divert was beyond their control.

Fiji Airways emphasized that the safety and well-being of passengers and crew remained its top priority, noting that regional airports like Tonga are routinely used as alternates when flights face weather-related disruptions.