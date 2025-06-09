Mehta calls on youth to uphold values amid social challenges

[Photo: FILE]

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta, has urged Fiji’s youth to embrace the values of truth, compassion, and service, as society faces growing challenges such as drug abuse, violence, and global uncertainty..

He stressed the importance of guiding children and youth, keeping them connected to culture and traditions, and fostering unity as a source of strength.

Highlighting the strong historical ties between India and Fiji, Mehta praised the Indo-Fijian community for preserving Indian culture, language, and religious traditions across generations.

“Even in difficult times, our ancestors kept the Ramayana, bhajans, prayers, festivals, and mother tongue alive. This is our greatest strength.”

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The High Commissioner also highlighted ongoing collaborations between India and Fiji in education, culture, and sports.

He encouraged young Fijians to take advantage of ICCR scholarships for higher studies in India, noting that Fiji has exceeded its IIT program slots, with opportunities now expanding from 100 to 150 annually.

Mehta also praised efforts to revive the Tamil language, promote Hindi education, and support Ramayan Mandlis.

He announced continued partnerships for solar energy initiatives and support for combating drug abuse through programs.

He thanked the Sanatan Dharma Sabha members for their work in spiritual awareness, cultural preservation, and social service, calling the convention a milestone in Fiji’s Indo-Fijian community.