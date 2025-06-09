FNPF and TSLS partner to track bond compliance

The Fiji National Provident Fund and the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to streamline employment verification and bond compliance for sponsored graduates.

The agreement, established under Section 135(6) of the FNPF Act, creates a formal framework for data sharing and joint initiatives to improve service delivery.

Under the MoU, FNPF will provide employment history and data-driven insights to help TSLS assess bond compliance and clearance.

In return, TSLS will share annual graduation data and education pipeline insights to strengthen FNPF’s workforce and membership planning.

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FNPF Chief Executive Viliame Vodonaivalu says the partnership reflects a shared commitment to empowering the future workforce.

He adds that accessing graduate data allows for earlier engagement with young Fijians, which is critical for building long-term financial security.

TSLS Chief Executive Dr. Apisalome Movono says the collaboration strengthens transparency and accountability for government scholarship investments.

He adds that the partnership will help TSLS better understand graduate outcomes and ensure students supported by public funding become productive citizens.

The two organizations will also collaborate on financial literacy programs and transition-to-employment activities to improve the financial preparedness of graduates entering the workforce.