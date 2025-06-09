Challenge driving QVS rise: Romuakalou

[Photo: FILE]

Building an athletics culture in a school deeply rooted in rugby tradition is no easy task, but for Queen Victoria School, that challenge is now becoming a strength.

As they continue to grow in the track and field scene, QVS are emerging as a serious threat in the boys division heading into this year’s Coca-Cola Games.

Their recent Tailevu Zone victory is a clear sign of progress, with belief building within the camp.

Coach Ratu Meli Romuakalou says shifting focus towards athletics has been one of the biggest hurdles.

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“I think coming into QVS is very challenging… the school tradition is mostly rugby, and trying to pull athletics into one of the main sports is pretty hard.”

Despite that, Romuakalou believes the school has always had the talent, with the key now being proper guidance and development.

“There are always talented boys here, just the guidance they need to take them where they need to be.”

With momentum on their side, QVS will now look to translate that growth into results on the biggest stage, as they aim to make a strong statement at the Coca-Cola Games.