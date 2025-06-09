Hopp focused on results over standings

[Source: Vanuatu United/ Facebook]

Vanuatu United head coach Lars Hopp insists his side remains focused on winning games rather than being distracted by the OFC Pro League standings as the competition enters its crucial stages.

With Round Five underway and the race for top positions intensifying, Hopp says while the table provides context, it is not his team’s main concern.

“I think you play every game to win it, so the league table reflects the results of the past, and of course you look at it from time to time.”

As teams battle for limited spots heading into the next phase of the competition, Hopp believes maintaining a simple approach is key.

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“In the end, you want to win your next game, so in the big picture it doesn’t really change so much.”

With several teams still in contention, Vanuatu United will be aiming to stay consistent as they push for a strong finish in the OFC Pro League.

Round 5 of the OFC Pro League kicks off this weekend in Fiji.