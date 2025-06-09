$14,000 WASH Project to improve community health

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Around 90 households in Navai Village, Nadarivatu, will benefit from the $14,800 WASH Project.

The project is co-funded by the Ministry of Health, UNICEF, and the World Health Organisation.

As part of the project, two water tanks have been installed to improve water access and reliability in the village.

This was done after an assessment found that villagers faced issues relating to limited water storage capacity, sanitation challenges, and wastewater management practices.

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The Ministry says addressing these gaps is essential to reducing the risk of communicable diseases and improving overall community health outcomes.

The village has a population of 283, many of whom are primarily engaged in subsistence farming and yaqona cultivation.

Navai Village Community Health Worker Tima Rasoni, who has been serving the people for 19 years, says they have benefited from the Ministry’s Healthy Village Setting Programme.

She adds that it started when the village commissioned its Community Hall as a tobacco-free premises.

Rasoni says that subsequent health-related proposals succeeded because the villagers were abiding by previous health initiatives.