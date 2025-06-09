Fiji's sole Lebanese restaurant reopens after refurbishment

[Photo: RIYA BHAGWAN]

The Lebanese restaurant, Byblos, at the Radisson Blu Resort Fiji has officially reopened following a refurbishment after an incident in the kitchen on Christmas Day last year.

General Manager Charles Homsy said the restaurant is not new to the resort, having first opened in May 2020 during the COVID-19 period, but has now been upgraded and expanded.

The refurbishment has improved the overall offering, including an increase in seating capacity, allowing more guests to enjoy the dining experience.

Homsy said there is a growing demand in Fiji for diverse cuisines, with Lebanese food offering a unique mix of flavours that cater to different tastes, including vegetarian and Mediterranean-style dishes.

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He noted that the restaurant had previously been well supported, even during the COVID-19 period, reflecting its popularity among diners.

The restaurant caters to a wide audience, with a mixed lunch menu designed for families and children, while offering a more specialised Lebanese menu in the evenings.

The restaurant reopened last week on a trial basis and is now fully operational.

Meanwhile, the resort is continuing to expand its culinary offerings, with refurbishment works underway for its Thai restaurant.

He said these additions are part of efforts to diversify the resort’s dining options, with a total of five speciality cuisines expected to be available within the hotel.

Homsy also highlighted the resort’s focus on developing local talent, noting that Fijian chefs currently lead several of the speciality restaurants, with international chefs brought in periodically to help train and upskill local staff.