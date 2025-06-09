Nation farewells business stalwart Kanti Lal Punja

A towering figure in Fiji’s business community was laid to rest in Lautoka today after a lifetime of service and contribution to the nation.

Kanti Lal Punja, a figure who played a key role in the development of the nation and the growth of Fiji’s business landscape, was laid to rest among hundreds from the business fraternity, family, friends, government officials, and others.

Paying tribute to the late Punja, his family recounted memories spent with him and the value he added to people’s lives, not only within his family but beyond.

His son, Jagdish Punja, spoke about the love and care Punja showed his family, sharing values and life lessons that they will carry for a lifetime.

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Even at the age of 90, Punja remained lively and active, living a healthy life and inspiring others to do the same.

Punja, who was also a philanthropist, contributed significantly to supporting the vulnerable through various means, including education and health.

His family members and friends honoured his life and contributions, with a promise to carry his legacy forward with pride and love.

Family friend Nitin Gandhi said the late Punja was like a candle that spreads its brightness and lights the way for others.

He said this legacy of kindness, warmth, selflessness, and service must continue.