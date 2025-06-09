Murder accused granted bail variation

Aisake Lolobalavu, who is jointly charged with a count of murder alongside Alexander Vatia Leweniqila and Manoa Vakavunivalu, appeared in the Suva High Court this morning

The Suva High Court has granted a bail variation for one of the three tertiary students charged with the murder of a 30-year-old man in Nauluvatu Settlement in Suva last month.

Aisake Lolobalavu, who is jointly charged with a count of murder alongside Alexander Vatia Leweniqila and Manoa Vakavunivalu, appeared in the High Court for the first call.

During proceedings, Lolobalavu’s lawyer applied to vary his bail conditions, seeking a change to both his residential and reporting arrangements.

The court was told that while he had been staying with his father in Savusavu, he now needs to relocate to the Fiji National University’s Nasinu campus as classes resume.

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The defence also submitted that Lolobalavu would report to Valelevu Police Station once a month in line with his bail conditions.

The High Court allowed the application.

Meanwhile, the court has directed the State to file information and disclosures by the 21st of this month.

The matter has been adjourned to May 6th.