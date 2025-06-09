Option of representing Fiji was tempting: Sotutu

[Photo: FILE]

Former All Blacks and departing Blues backrower Hoskins Sotutu has admitted that the option of representing the Flying Fijians was tempting, given his family ties.

He says the Fijian pathway appealed to him because of his father’s legacy, but he ultimately chose to head to the UK in search of a completely new environment.

Sotutu says Premiership Rugby suits his style of play and believes the move will help elevate his game.

Despite not featuring in Test rugby for more than two years, the powerful number 8 remains confident that his best performances are still to come.

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He says he is still hungry to perform and is determined to prove himself again on a bigger stage.

Sotutu adds that stepping into a new club, city and system will push him to grow and become a better player.

He says he wants to make an immediate impact, be the best on the field every week, and let his performances open the door to bigger opportunities.

While the future remains uncertain at the international level, Sotutu is focused on the present and building momentum.

He says he is not looking too far ahead, choosing instead to concentrate on delivering consistent performances in his new environment.