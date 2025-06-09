Hopp hails competitiveness of OFC Pro League

[Source: File]

Vanuatu United head coach Lars Hopp has highlighted the competitiveness of the OFC Pro League, describing it as a competition where any team is capable of beating another.

As the tournament continues to grow, Hopp believes the even nature of the league is what makes it exciting for both teams and fans.

“I think all the teams in the league have already proven that they can compete, and that’s what makes the league very interesting because every team can beat every other team.”

He says results often come down to preparation and small moments on match day.

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“It really depends on how you prepare, and sometimes a bit of match luck as well.”

Hopp also noted that the competitive environment is helping with player development across the region.

“It’s good for player development because it means you have to be on your toes for every game.”

With teams closely matched, the OFC Pro League continues to provide a platform for growth and high-level competition in Oceania football.

Vanuatu United will open their round 5 account against South Island United at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this Saturday at 3pm.