Fiji Amateur Boxing partners with FBC ahead of regional tourney

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation will provide live coverage of a regional boxing tournament which will be taking place at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva next weekend.

Following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Fiji Amateur Boxing Association earlier today, President Panapasa Daunakamakama confirmed that the Pacific Nations Competition will feature teams from six other Pacific Island countries.

Daunakamakama expressed gratitude to FBC for coming on board as a partner, highlighting the importance of live coverage in promoting and advocating for the sport of boxing.

He also encouraged members of the public to mark their calendars and attend the event, showing their support for the development of grassroots boxing in Fiji.

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“Yeah we’re grateful, just grateful to FBC for coming along as partners and getting to show this tournament Live. We’re also thankful for all our major sponsors who have stepped up as well.”

The tournament will be held next Friday and Saturday and will be broadcast Live on Viti+.