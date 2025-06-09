Kaba pleads not guilty to amended charge

[Photo: FILE]

Suva businessman Sanjay Kaba pleaded not guilty to the amended charge in the Suva Magistrate Court yesterday.

Kaba is charged with one count of obtaining a financial advantage.

Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption counsels told the Suva High Court yesterday on the day of the trial that there was an amendment to Kaba’s charges.

They told Magistrate Charles Ratakele that they were reviewing the case file the day before and told the acting commissioner about the amendment and they were told to continue with trial but file for a charge amendment.

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Defence lawyer Devanesh Sharma told that FICAC had not provided a reason why the amended particulars were bought on the day of the trial.

They also requested that FICAC provide them with a witness list order so that the defense can also prepare their questions and documents.

Kaba pleaded not guilty the amended particulars of the charge.

The trial will begin tomorrow at the Suva High Court.

In the amended particular of the charge Kaba between 27 January 2017 and 20 January 2019; whilst being a board member of Telecom Fiji Limited and Amalgamated Telecom Holdings Limited engaged in a conduct namely using information and influence obtained by virtue of his position to procure the submission of a tender through Houng Lee Kaba Jacob Pie Limited, a company in which he was a director and shareholder.

For Project Management services in relation to TFL’s new office and data centre project, and as a result of that conduct obtained a financial advantage for HLK Jacob from TFL in the sum of $766,327,22 between June 2022 and July 2023, knowing or believing that HLK Jacob was not eligible to receive that financial advantage.