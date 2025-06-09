Poor data sharing slows climate action

Fiji’s progress on climate action is being slowed by gaps in data sharing across government ministries and organisations.

This concern has been raised by Director for Greenhouse Gas Management Dr Olia Glade.

The issue was highlighted during a workshop on the new Fiji Digital Climate Transparency Tool, where participants stressed the need for stronger coordination and greater awareness in managing climate data.

“The Fiji Climate Transparency Portal has been developed to support how climate data is collected, managed and reported. It will help Fiji track greenhouse gas inventories and meet reporting requirements, including climate support received.”

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He says information is often held across different agencies, making it difficult to build a complete and accurate national dataset for reporting and planning.

Dr Glade adds that the lack of shared data is affecting Fiji’s ability to meet international reporting requirements under the Paris Agreement.

He says stronger coordination will be key to improving reporting, guiding policy decisions, and boosting access to climate finance.