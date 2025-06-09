Streetwear and crop tops take World Cup fashion to new heights

[Source: BBC]

Shirt launches are a hotly anticipated part of every World Cup.

And this year’s campaigns from the two main kit-makers – Adidas and Nike – mark a notable departure from previous competitions, featuring more streetwear-inspired collections than traditional matching football shorts, socks and boots.

Inspired by football culture on and off the pitch, the collections mix archive classics with streetwear staples.

Nike launched its World Cup home shirts with a Hollywood-worthy short film of star players including Virgil van Dijk, William Saliba and Cole Palmer modelling their kits with cargo trousers, jeans and trainers.

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Adidas went one step further when they launched their away shirts in Los Angeles recently.

Celebrities including Kendall Jenner and Damson Idris watched models styling their kits with flared trousers, distressed denim and micro-shorts.

It’s a way of showing fans “how to bring the kits into their own life”, says Adidas football’s global manager.

Sam Handy has “known for a while that the worlds of streetwear, music, fashion and culture converge in football as a universal shared passion across the world.

“It took a few seasons for everyone to see it.”

Streetwear is woven into the casuals subculture which emerged in the UK in the 70s.

Casuals ditched full team colours for a more everyday look.

Polo shirts, denim jackets or flared trousers from brands like Adidas, Fila, Sergio Tacchini, Lacoste, Slazenger, Stone Island and Fred Perry took over the full kit.

Over time, these styles were adapted outside football and became more mainstream.