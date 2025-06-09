No weapons missing after breach attempts

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces says no weapons, ammunition, or related equipment are missing following an attempted breach at the camp.

In a statement, RFMF says attempts were made by unknown

individuals to gain unauthorized access to certain RFMF establishments within the past two

weeks.

However, due to the robust security systems in place, the attempts were unsuccessful.

The RFMF says that following a thorough inspection and stock-take, the RFMF can categorically confirm that no weapons, ammunition, or related equipment are missing.

It says the Fiji Police Force is currently leading the investigation into the attempted breach,

with full cooperation from the RFMF.

The RFMF says it views this matter with the utmost seriousness and will not take these attempts

lightly.

It further says that a comprehensive review of existing security measures is being undertaken to further

strengthen safeguards across all installations.

Commander RFMF, Major General Jone Kalouniwai reassures the public that the safety and security of all weapons and

ammunition remain intact, and there is no threat to public safety arising from this incident.

He says the RFMF remains fully committed to maintaining the highest standards of security and vigilance

in the protection of its facilities and the people of Fiji.