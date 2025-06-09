$2m allocated to evacuate Fijians from Middle East

The government has allocated close to two million dollars for the evacuation of Fijians currently in the Middle East.

Currently, 682 Fijians are in the region and they will be evacuated if necessary.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says they are concerned about the safety of these Fijians.

He adds that the government is also actively engaging international partners to provide evacuation support.

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He is assuring all families that the safety and well-being of these people overseas remains their priority.