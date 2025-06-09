Schools Rugby League QFs postponed due to weather

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The Fiji Secondary School Rugby League has officially postponed all outdoor competitions, including the Vodafone Trophy quarter-finals, due to ongoing adverse weather conditions affecting the country.

In a media release the organization confirmed it had complied with directives from relevant authorities to halt all outdoor activities, placing the safety and wellbeing of students and players as its top priority.

The decision comes with the endorsement of Education Minister Aseri Radrodro, as officials stressed that player welfare remains paramount amid the challenging conditions.

The disruption has significantly affected team preparations, with many schools still closed and access to training facilities limited.

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Ground availability has also been an issue, while several schools in the Western Division are currently being used as evacuation centres.

Adding to the challenge, a number of hostel students are yet to return from the Easter holidays, further impacting team readiness.

As a result, the Vodafone Trophy quarter-finals have been rescheduled to April 18 and will be played at Buckhurst Park and Bidesi Park.

The semi-finals are now set for the 25th of this month at Churchill Park in Lautoka, while details for the grand final will be announced at a later date.

Despite the inconvenience caused, the Fiji Secondary School Rugby League believes the decision is necessary under the circumstances and has called on all stakeholders to support the move as efforts continue to prioritise safety and fairness.