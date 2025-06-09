EFL introduces power rationing in Viti Levu after cyclone damage

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Residents in parts of Viti Levu are facing scheduled power outages as authorities implement rationing measures following widespread damage caused by Tropical Cyclone Vaianu.

The Energy Fiji Limited confirmed that electricity supply, particularly in the Central Division, remains severely constrained after a major fault on the 132kV transmission line between Wailoa and Cunningham triggered a blackout earlier this week.

Although partial restoration has been achieved with the re-energising of the Wailoa–Vuda transmission line, ongoing repairs to key infrastructure mean supply is still limited.

As a result, EFL has introduced temporary power rationing to manage demand across affected areas.

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Under the current measures, residents may experience outages lasting between two to three hours at a time, as the utility works to balance available supply with consumption.

EFL says the rationing is necessary to stabilise the grid while repair teams continue working on damaged 33kV circuits and inspecting distribution lines across the network.

Undamaged lines are being progressively restored, while faulty sections are scheduled for repair.

They acknowledged that the outages are causing inconvenience for households and businesses but stressed that the measures are critical to ensure fair distribution of electricity during the recovery period.

Multiple teams have been deployed across affected areas to restore full power as quickly and safely as possible. Access to some locations remains difficult due to weather-related damage, slowing progress in certain areas.

EFL has indicated that a clearer timeline for full restoration will be released once further assessments are completed.