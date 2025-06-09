PS Navakamocea out, Tuione takes acting role

[File Photo]

The Public Service Commission has confirmed the termination of the contract for the Permanent Secretary for iTaukei Affairs, Jone Navakamocea.

Commission Chair Luke Rokovada says the contract of Luke Navakamocea officially ends tomorrow.

Rokovada explains that the decision is in line with contractual provisions, which allow either party to terminate the agreement with a one-month notice or payment in lieu of notice.

He says, as the employer, with the agreement of the Prime Minister , the Commission exercised its option to end the contract by providing one month’s salary in place of the required notice period.

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Deputy Secretary for the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, Paula Tuione is currently acting in the role and will continue until further notice.

He had been overseeing responsibilities while Navakamocea was on leave.

Rokovada acknowledged Navakamocea’s contribution, thanking him for his service and wishing him well in his future endeavours.

The Commission is expected to provide updates on a permanent appointment at a later date.