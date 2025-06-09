Nationwide recovery efforts continue following TC Vaianu

[Photo: FILE]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has provided an update on the national recovery following Tropical Cyclone Vaianu, confirming that conditions across Fiji are steadily improving.

As of 10 am yesterday, only four evacuation centres remain active nationwide.

According to Rabuka, three evacuation centres remain active in the Western Division, supporting 12 households and 43 evacuees.

In Nadi, Saint Andrews Primary School remains active due to flooding along the Nawaka tramline, while there are two centers in Nalele and at the Yako village halls in Nadroga.

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In the Eastern Division, there is a center in Lawaki Village, Kadavu that supports two households and 19 evacuees.

The Prime Minister says the Ministry for Rural, Maritime Development and Disaster Risk Management will travel to Yasawa on Monday to carry out initial damage assessments and distribute rations for families in need.

The government has announced that all schools will reopen from tomorrow, with students and teachers expected to return to classes.

Prime Minister says essential services are gradually being restored.

Water supply in Ba is now about 90 percent restored, while repair works continue at the Matovo Water Treatment Plant in Nadroga.

Roads in Nadroga, Navosa, have been cleared and are now accessible, although further structural repairs are ongoing.

Electricity has been fully restored in Nadi, while other areas such as Lautoka and parts of Ba and Nadroga Navosa are still experiencing outages.

The PM says health teams are actively working in affected communities, raising awareness about diseases such as leptospirosis, typhoid, and dengue.

Cleanup and disinfection of evacuation centres are also underway to ensure schools are safe for reopening.

Initial agricultural damage assessments have been completed in Nadroga Navosa, with reports expected to guide recovery assistance.

Meanwhile, humanitarian organisations, including ADRA, are supporting relief efforts with food rations and aid distribution.

Prime Minister Rabuka is urging citizens to remain cautious, avoid flooded areas, follow official advisories, and support ongoing recovery efforts within their communities.