West schools stay closed as safety concerns delay reopening

[File Photo]

Schools in Fiji’s Western Division will remain closed due to ongoing safety risks, while classes in the Central and Eastern Divisions are set to resume tomorrow.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says the decision was made following the latest assessments and advice from the National Disaster Risk Management Office.

Despite improving conditions in some areas, several schools in the West are still being used as evacuation centres, while others are affected by power and water outages.

He adds that unsafe roads and flooded routes also continue to pose risks for students, many of whom travel long distances to attend school.

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Radrodro says the priority remains the safety of students, with all schools expected to return to normal operations by Monday, April 13. Schools in the Northern Division remain open as usual.

Parents are being urged to keep children at home where schools are closed and to ensure they do not attempt to cross flooded areas.

Students are encouraged to continue learning from home through reading and revision.

The Ministry says it will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as recovery efforts continue.