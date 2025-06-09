Supyk delivers as Bula edge Hekari

[Source: Bula FC/ Facebook]

Adam Supyk stepped up when it mattered most, scoring the decisive goal to guide Extra Bula FC to a hard-fought 1-0 win over PNG Hekari United in Ba.

In a tightly contested match, Bula were forced to be patient against a well-organized Hekari side that defended deep throughout.

But one moment of quality proved enough, as Supyk capitalized to seal all three points.

“Yeah, a hundred percent… we had to work very hard. They gave us a lot to deal with and defended it really deeply and really well. We found it hard to put the ball in the back of it, but one moment and we took it.”

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The goal not only secured the victory but also earned Supyk the player of the match honours.

“I’m just grateful that I could put it in the cup… not many goals I get to celebrate twice, but it was good.”

He also praised the impact of the home support, which lifted the team through the closing stages.

“They were top men today and really pushed us all the way… it gives you that energy when you might be getting tired.”

Bula FC will take on South Melbourne United in their next match on Wednesday at 3pm in Ba.

The match will be LIVE on FBC 2.