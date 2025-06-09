Basiyalo ready for debut

Isikeli Basiyalo [Photo: FIJIAN DRUA / FACEBOOK]

Young Isikeli Basiyalo is all set for his Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific debut for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua this afternoon against the Western Force in Lautoka.

The 21-year-old had his first captain’s run yesterday in Nadi with the side under the guidance of leaders, Isoa Nasilasila and Tuidraki Samusamuvodre.

Basiyalo, who played at the Hong Kong 7s last year, is keen to learn, and he also knows this opportunity shouldn’t be taken lightly.

The youngster received the great news on Wednesday morning, and the first person he called was his dad.

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While the Nadroga lad is overjoyed with his selection, he remains focused on getting the job done and making his family proud.

He also hopes fans will turn up in numbers today.

I’m so grateful for this opportunity. I was a bit emotional when I found out. I’m just happy that all my hard work is paying off, and I look forward to playing the Force. I called my family back home as soon as I got the news. I spoke to my father, and he was also happy. I would just like to invite all our fans, supporters and families to come out in numbers.

Kick-off is scheduled at 4.30pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka, and you can catch the action live on FBC Sports HD, on the Walesi set-top box.