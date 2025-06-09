Disability care costs burden families

Families of children with disabilities say the rising cost of care, along with limited access to essential assistive devices, is creating overwhelming hardship.

Many children are left without the support they need to learn, participate, and develop fully.

National Council for Persons with Disabilities representative Kolinio Laisenia say, the shortage of assistive equipment is forcing many children to attend school without the basic tools required to participate, widening the gap between students with disabilities and their peers.

“Without accurate data, we cannot plan. Without accurate data, we cannot allocate resources to children.”

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Parents say therapy fees, transport costs, and medical bills continue to climb, while essential tools such as wheelchairs, hearing aids, and learning devices remain either too expensive and is in short supply.

They warn that unless support systems are strengthened and costs reduced, families will continue to face impossible choices.

Many are already delaying therapy, skipping medical care, or keeping their children at home because they simply cannot afford the essentials.