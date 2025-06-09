18 percent youth unemployment concerns Fiji

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. [Photo: FILE]

Fiji is facing growing concern over youth unemployment, which has reached 18 percent, highlighting the urgent need to strengthen skills development and job creation for young people.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka stressed the importance of equipping young people with practical skills to improve employability and encourage entrepreneurship.

“This empowerment is not merely individual. It strengthens families. It strengthens communities and institutions by fostering a generation of informed, capable, and responsible leaders who are prepared to participate meaningfully in Fiji’s socio-economic development.”

He said the government is working to bridge the gap between education and the job market through targeted programmes aimed at preparing young people for both existing jobs and future opportunities.

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Rabuka also emphasised the need for resilience and adaptability, noting that global economic challenges and social issues, including rising drug-related concerns, are affecting communities and youth.

He said empowering young people with skills, discipline and opportunities is key to building a stronger and more resilient workforce for Fiji’s future.