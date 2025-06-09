Fiji’s economic growth to slow amid global pressures: ADB

[Photo: APENISA WAQAIRADOVU]

Fiji’s economic growth is expected to ease over the next two years as global and domestic challenges weigh on key sectors.

The Asian Development Bank forecasts growth to slow to 2.9 percent in 2026 and 2.7 percent in 2027, citing softer tourism demand, pre-election uncertainty, and weakening external conditions.

Despite this, steady consumption is expected to support sectors such as agriculture, food manufacturing, and financial services.

ADB Pacific Subregional Director Azusa Sato says while the economy continues to grow, rising global and domestic pressures could threaten progress.

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“Fiji’s economy continues to grow, but evolving global and domestic headwinds pose serious threats that could undermine progress and development.”

Inflation is projected to rise to around 3.3 percent next year before easing, while external risks, including the Middle East crisis and rising energy prices, could further impact growth.

The report also highlights the growing cost of non-communicable diseases, urging increased investment in the health sector to sustain long-term economic stability.