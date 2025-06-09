Lab Tech turns pandemic opportunity into $150k reality

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

What started as a small online operation balancing financial risks and delivery logistics has today grown into a successful business for Farheen Shabana Hussein.

Hussein’s entrepreneurial journey began in May 2021.

While working as a Lab Technician at CWM Hospital during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, she noticed a critical shortage of medical scrubs in Fiji.

“There was high demand, but it was extremely difficult to find ready stock locally. I saw a clear opportunity and decided to start on a small scale from home.”

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Today, the daughter of Labasa has officially transitioned from a successful online entrepreneur to launch her first physical outlet at the CJS Nakasi Complex in Nakasi.

She invested a significant $150,000 in Lizaz Collection.

While planning her wedding, she struggled to find quality bridal lehengas and men’s suits.

This led her to expand into custom-made gents’ suits and bridal wear.

The move to a physical storefront in 2026 marks the culmination of five years of sleepless nights and disciplined personal savings.

The new outlet aims to provide a “one-stop shop” experience for her diverse clientele.

She is providing three full-time jobs for local families.

For Hussein, the long 40-minute walks to school under the scorching Seaqaqa sun were not just a daily commute – they were the early lessons in resilience that would eventually build a business empire.