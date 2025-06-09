Auvray eyes second spot after gritty win

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Bula FC head coach Stephane Auvray has described his side’s latest victory as a hard-earned result, with the team now climbing to third on the table.

After a three-week break, Bula returned to action lacking sharpness but still managed to secure all three points.

The win has placed them firmly in the top four, with a crucial clash against second-placed South Melbourne United looming on Wednesday.

“Yeah… it was totally a game when you have three weeks without a game. You’re coming back, there was no intensity… you just do your job, try to win the game and you go home.”

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Auvray acknowledged the importance of the result, especially with bigger tests ahead for his side.

“We got the three points, it puts you back into the top four. It’s a nice place to be with two big games to come.”

The Bula coach also highlighted the significance of their next match, which could see them move even higher up the standings.

“If we win the game, we’re going to second… it’s good for the boys to have games like this at home.”

With a quick turnaround before Wednesday’s fixture, Auvray says recovery will now be key.

“Now it’s really about recovering… we’re going to see how fast we can recover and be ready for the next one.”

Bula FC will be aiming to carry their momentum into the midweek clash as they push for a strong finish in the competition.