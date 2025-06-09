ADB warns rising NCD burden threatens Fiji’s economy

[Photo: FILE]

The Asian Development Bank is raising concerns over the growing impact of non-communicable diseases in Fiji, warning they are now a serious threat to the country’s long-term economic growth.

In its latest outlook, ADB says NCDs account for around 80 percent of deaths in Fiji and are costing the economy an estimated $263 million each year.

It says the impact goes beyond health, affecting productivity, increasing healthcare costs, and putting added pressure on government resources.

ADB is now calling for stronger action, including increased investment in the health sector and faster reforms to improve service delivery.

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“Strengthening resilience through sound macroeconomic management… alongside targeted social support and health system strengthening will be critical to sustaining inclusive growth.”

The bank is urging Fiji to raise public health spending to at least five percent of GDP, warning that failing to act now could result in even greater economic losses in the future.