FICAC ordered to file supplementary affidavit in Charlie Charters case

Former journalist Charlie Charters[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption counsel, Rusiate Doidoi has today been ordered to file supplementary affidavit to inform the court of the progress of their investigation into former journalist Charlie Charters as his mobile and other electronic devices remain in their custody.

The matter was called in the Suva Magistrates Court this morning.

However Charters was not present in court as he had applied for a bail variation and is out of the country.

Doidoi informed the court that the investigation team has been able to extract information in relation to count one and need more time to extract further information.

Article continues after advertisement

Charters counsel, Seforan Fatiaki asked court for FICAC to provide affidavit on the status of the investigation.

FICAC had laid charges on Charters in February this year.

He is charged with two counts of aiding and abetting an unknown person in the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption and bailed.

It is alleged that between 2 November 2025 and 14 December 2025, Charters intentionally aided and abetted a person who was at the material time an officer of the Fiji

Independent Commission against Corruption at Suva to commit an offence under section 13G(1) of the FICAC Act 2007, namely the publication of official information relating to the functions of the Commission without the written permission of the Commissioner, by posting that official information on his Facebook account known as “Charlie Charters”.

It is also alleged that on 2 February this year Charters intentionally aided and abetted a person who was at the material time an officer of the Commission at Suva to commit an offence under section 13G (1) of the FICAC Act 2007, namely the publication of official information relating to the functions of the Commission without the written permission of the Commissioner, by posting that official information on the same Facebook account

FICAC counsel has been ordered to file supplementary affidavit by Thursday.