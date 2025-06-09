MoH warns of rising leptospirosis risk

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services is warning that leptospirosis cases are likely to rise due to ongoing wet weather and flooding.

The disease spreads through water or soil contaminated by animal urine, particularly from rats, and is more common during periods of heavy rain.

The public is being urged to avoid floodwaters, muddy areas and drains, and to wear covered footwear when outdoors.

People are also advised to cover any cuts and wash thoroughly after contact with contaminated water or soil.

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The Ministry says keeping surroundings clean can help reduce rat populations and lower the risk of infection.

Fijians are being told to watch for symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle pain and vomiting, and to seek medical attention immediately if unwell.

The public is also reminded to follow typhoid prevention measures and share awareness within their communities.