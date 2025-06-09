Fiji improves national climate data management

[Photo: MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND CLIMATE CHANGE/ FACEBOOK]

Fiji is strengthening its climate reporting and data management systems with the rollout of a new digital platform aimed at improving transparency and tracking progress on national climate goals.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, in partnership with Global Green Growth Institute, is leading the development of the Fiji Digital Climate Transparency Tool, a centralized repository that will house climate data from key sectors, including energy, transport, agriculture, forestry, waste and industry.

Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Permanent Secretary Dr Sivendra Michael say the initiative addresses longstanding challenges with fragmented and poorly coordinated data across government ministries, which has affected the country’s ability to meet international reporting requirements.

“So the transparency tool not only looks at providing that open data framework where others are able to look at how much GHG emissions, how we are looking at addressing our vulnerabilities, what climate adaptation measures, mitigation measures are in place, but it also provides a fair understanding to those that are representing our countries in these spaces”

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He says that improved data transparency is critical for Fiji’s engagement in global climate negotiations, allowing the country to better demonstrate its emissions profile, vulnerabilities and progress on climate action.

Sivendra also highlighted that strong partnerships and better data systems will be key to ensuring Fiji remains on track to meet its climate targets and contribute to the global effort to limit temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.