IRGC threatens retaliation as Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalate

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps says it will deliver a “regret-inducing response” if Israeli strikes on Lebanon do not stop immediately, according to state media reports.

The warning comes amid conflicting statements over a two-week ceasefire involving Iran, with Israel and the United States saying Lebanon is not included in the agreement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel has delivered what he called “the greatest blow” to Hezbollah since the start of its ground operation in Lebanon.

In the United States, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says Vice-President JD Vance will lead a US negotiating team at peace talks in Pakistan on Saturday.

Article continues after advertisement

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has meanwhile said there is “a real chance at peace,” following Donald Trump’s support for a conditional pause in hostilities.

Tensions have also escalated at sea, with Iran warning that ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz without permission will be “targeted and destroyed,” insisting the key shipping route remains closed.

The United States says it wants the strait reopened without restrictions, as global concern grows over energy supply security.

Despite the ceasefire announcement, reports of continued attacks have emerged in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and at an oil refinery in southern Iran, raising questions over how stable the truce remains.